Midland earns comeback win over Chargers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Midland University’s men’s basketball team completed a second-half comeback on Saturday evening against Briar Cliff University to put a halt to its six-game losing skid.

The Warriors (8-15, 4-12 GPAC) trailed by nine at the half but shot their way to a 96-89 victory over the Chargers (14-13, 5-12 GPAC) who entered the game on a three-game win streak, which included wins over No. 1 Morningside and No. 10 Dakota Wesleyan.

“Our guys really battled against the hottest team in our conference,” said Midland head coach Oliver Drake. “This was a total team effort and I am so happy for our players. We continue to get better and tonight we got an awesome road win.”

The lead changed four times in the opening half of play as the teams went back and forth. Late in the half, the Chargers went on a 13-3 run that got them back to the lead. The margin reached as high as 12 points, but a pair of three-pointers from freshman Arturo Montes and a basket from freshman Samuel Mailloux kept the Warriors in it as Briar Cliff led 50-41 at the break.

After another high-scoring first half, which has not been uncommon for the Warriors, both teams had made 16 of their 33 field goal attempts. The difference was at the free throw line, where the Chargers had gone 11-for-14 compared to Midland’s 2-for-3 clip.