Midland earns comeback win over Chargers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Midland University’s men’s basketball team completed a second-half comeback on Saturday evening against Briar Cliff University to put a halt to its six-game losing skid.
The Warriors (8-15, 4-12 GPAC) trailed by nine at the half but shot their way to a 96-89 victory over the Chargers (14-13, 5-12 GPAC) who entered the game on a three-game win streak, which included wins over No. 1 Morningside and No. 10 Dakota Wesleyan.
“Our guys really battled against the hottest team in our conference,” said Midland head coach Oliver Drake. “This was a total team effort and I am so happy for our players. We continue to get better and tonight we got an awesome road win.”
The lead changed four times in the opening half of play as the teams went back and forth. Late in the half, the Chargers went on a 13-3 run that got them back to the lead. The margin reached as high as 12 points, but a pair of three-pointers from freshman Arturo Montes and a basket from freshman Samuel Mailloux kept the Warriors in it as Briar Cliff led 50-41 at the break.
After another high-scoring first half, which has not been uncommon for the Warriors, both teams had made 16 of their 33 field goal attempts. The difference was at the free throw line, where the Chargers had gone 11-for-14 compared to Midland’s 2-for-3 clip.
The Warriors trailed by 11 but back-to-back baskets from sophomore Bowen Sandquist ignited a 9-0 run and force a Charger timeout.
Sandquist added three free throws as part of a 14-0 run that put the Warriors up by eight points.
The Chargers weathered the storm and managed to chip away and retake the lead, 86-85, with three minutes to play.
Sandquist’s quick bucket got the Warriors back in front and then a 7-0 run for junior guard Laurence Merritt and four late free throws for he and freshman Jake Rueschhoff put the game on ice and capped off the comeback win. Midland outscored Briar Cliff 55-39 in the final 20 minutes and finished the game 36-for-70 (51.4 percent) from the field.
Merritt led the all scorers with 34 points thanks partly to five made three-pointers. The junior has now scored 20+ points in consecutive games after a late-season slump had held him down in recent weeks.
Ethan Freidel led the Chargers with 30 points while Jaden Kleinhesselink totaled 20 points as the two combined to make nine three-pointers in the game.
Sandquist finished with 19 points while freshman Kylan Smallwood added 14 points and tied for the team lead with Emanuel Bryson with six rebounds. Both Merritt and Sandquist played the entire 40 minutes as Smallwood logged 39 minutes on the court.
Midland travels to Crete on Feb. 12, to face off with the Doane Tigers. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.