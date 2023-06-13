Midland secured its fourth-straight Top 20 finish in the NAIA Learfield Directors Cup with the final standings announced Tuesday.

The Warriors finished 15th in the country and No. 1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference with 615.75 points.

Scores for 13 sports are used to comprise a school's final number. Four of those sports must be women's volleyball, men's & women's basketball, and men's soccer. The next nine highest scores are used, regardless of gender, for the final standings.

In total, 12 of the Warriors' NAIA-sponsored teams reached their national tournament. with five top ten finishes from volleyball, competitive cheer, competitive dance, softball and men's outdoor track & field.

Also included in Midland's total were the placements of men's indoor track & field, women's wrestling, men's wrestling, men's swimming & diving, women's swimming & diving, men's tennis, and women's tennis.

"I am extremely proud of our successes this past season," said Courtney Thomsen, Midland Director of Athletics, in a press release. "To be the highest-ranked school in the GPAC and in the Top 15 is a great accomplishment for our coaches and student-athletes."

Indiana Institute for Technology earned the top spot in the standings followed by Marian University, Keiser University, Indiana Wesleyan University, and Southeastern University in the top five.

Dordt University and Concordia University were the next two highest GPAC schools, placing 23rd and 28th, respectively.