Midland earns most conference honors

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Midland University earned the most honors and recognition on both the 2020 Great Plains Athletic Conference Cheer and Dance All-Conference Teams announced recently.
There were six Warriors named the cheer team and nine named to the dance team.
Midland's DeMarquez Frazier, a junior from Minneapolis, was selected as the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Cheer Athlete-of-the-Year and Shaffrea Hopson, a sophomore from Olathe, Kan., was selected as the Dance Athlete-of-the-Year.
You have free articles remaining.
To be selected to the All-Conference teams the student-athletes needed to perform a set of skills as outlined by the NAIA Cheer and Dance Coaches' Handbook. A minimum score on these skills (as judged) was required for selection to the teams.
Mandi Maser from Concordia was named the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Cheer Coach-of-the-Year. Ashley Lyon from Doane was named the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Dance Coach-of-the-Year.
Alissa Fitgerald, Derrick Hobbs, Elisabeth Johnston, and Taylor Kvittem joined Frazier on the All-GPAC Cheer team.
Skylar Brooks, Logan Deahn, Sidney Howard, Taylor Jacobsen, Julianne Lewis, and Kaylee Meyer were named to the All-GPAC Dance first team along with Hopson. Cassidy Espeseth and Olivia Foster were both named honorable mentions.
Midland Cheer won the GPAC Championships recently the dance team finished as runner-up.