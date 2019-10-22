Midland University picked up its second-straight conference victory Saturday in Fremont with a 52-27 win over Dakota Wesleyan.
The Warriors (3-4 overall, 2-3 GPAC) scored 31 points in the second half while holding the Tigers (1-7 overall, 0-6 GPAC) to just six points.
Midland senior quarterback Noah Oswald threw three touchdown passes in the first half, one to each seniors Ju’Nathean McAllister and Austan Daniels, and one to sophomore Austin Harris.
The Tigers got two rushing touchdowns from quarterback Zachary Lester and a TD catch by Spencer Neugebauer.
The big second half for Midland started on their first drive. The Warriors line up for a field goal attempt at the 7 but instead, Oswald rolled out to his left and found junior linebacker Theo Blum in the back of the end zone to put Midland ahead 28-21.
On their next possession, Oswald found senior running back Adrian Kellogg out of the backfield for a 32-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 36-21.
Early in the fourth quarter, Camdon Griffiths added a field goal and Daniels tacked on another touchdown on an end-around to score from 26 yards out to make it 45-21 Midland. Daniels’ touchdown was set up by an interception from sophomore linebacker Trevor Havlovic, the first of the season for Midland’s leading tackler.
You have free articles remaining.
Oswald added a rushing touchdown from 25 yards out later in the game for the 52-27 victory.
Oswald finished 14-for-34 for 226 yards and six total touchdowns (five pass, one rush) to lead Midland to another conference victory, despite throwing three interceptions—one a pick-6. Freshman running back Maximus Wold led the ground attack for the Warriors as he totaled 149 yards on 24 carries in just his second game of action this season.
Daniels and Harris led the way for Midland’s pass catchers with one receiving touchdown each and 84 and 82 receiving yards, respectively.
Lester was just 13-for-26 for the Tigers and accounted for one touchdown and two interceptions. Neugebauer led all skills players for Dakota Wesleyan with 105 receiving yards on six catches.
Havlovic led the Warrior defense with 12 total tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss, and an interception. Zach Acamo, Joshua Branding, and Crash Woodle each added interceptions of their own as Midland’s defense held the Tigers to 289 yards and just 12 yards on the ground.
The Warriors travel to Jamestown, North Dakota this Saturday for a matchup with the Jimmies (1-7 overall, 1-5 GPAC) at 1 p.m.