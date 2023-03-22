Midland baseball finished off its series with Northwestern with a doubleheader sweep Tuesday.

The Warriors squeaked out a 2-0 win in game one before securing an 11-10 extra innings victory in the night cap.

Midland 2,

Northwestern 0It was another pitching duel in the first game of the doubleheader between the Warriors and the Red Raiders.

Midland’s Owen Kelley and Northwestern’s Dylan Kirkeby traded innings with both working efficiently on the mound. Through the six scoreless innings, Kelley had allowed just one hit while Kirkeby limited the Warriors to two hits.

In the top of the 7th, Alec Villanueva got on base with a walk from the Raiders’ reliever who came on to start the inning. Haydn Crawford doubled to left-center to bring Villanueva home, putting the first run of the game on the scoreboard. Trey Rodriguez pinch-ran for Crawford and with a sacrifice fly from Dax Wandler, he made his way to third.

Trey Nichols singled to bring Rodriguez home, giving the Midland defense an insurance run heading into the final half inning.

Kelley put the final touches on his complete-game shutout win, working around a walk and a single. For the game, he allowed three hits, walked one, and struck out four Raiders.

Midland 11, Northwestern 10The Warriors didn’t have to wait as long for its first run in the second game of the doubleheader, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning on a Yealex Lopez RBI single.

The Red Raiders scored two runs off two hits and were aided by two errors from the Warriors’ defense in the bottom of the second. They added to their lead in the bottom of the third, taking one more run to the board to make it 3-1.

Crawford fired up his bat to break the scoreless streak for the Warriors as he homered out to the left field to start the fourth, starting a three run frame and leading to a 4-3 Midland lead.

Northwestern brought the game back even in the bottom of the 4th with a double, followed by a single to get a runner home.

Bats began to strike for both teams in the 5th inning as the Warriors started in the top with back-to-back singles by Nathaniel Reyes and Jacob Liquori. Both runners advanced with a ground out and then the bases loaded up full of Warriors as Connor Petersen was hit by a pitch.

Crawford belted a grand slam to put the Warriors back on top 8-4.

The lead was short-lived as the Red Raiders brought the game back to a tie of 8-8 in the bottom of the fifth as they scored four runs off three hits.

The game, which was scheduled as a seven-inning midweek game, was forced into extra innings as the teams were held in check.

In the 9th, Jayden Gibson was walked and then subbed out for Trystan Mills who came on as a courteous runner. Mills stole second base to put him into scoring position. The Raiders intentionally walked the dangerous Crawford, to go after Wandler with one out. He worked a walk, his third of the game, to load the bases up.

Villaneuva followed with a bases clearing double to left field. All three base runners were able to come in on the bases-clearing hit, putting Midland in front 11-8.

In their half of 9th, the Red Raiders attempted one more comeback. They got a runner on base with a two-out hit by pitch and then the next batter turned on the offering for a two-run homer.

Facing one of the hottest hitters in the Northwestern lineup, Liquori dug deep and struck out the final batter to earn Midland the 11-10 extra-inning victory.

Trey Nichols earned the start for the Warriors and went 4.0 innings before turning it over to the bullpen. After Cody Kent and Luis Lepe, each recorded an out, Liquori moved in from right field and went the rest of the way.

He earned the win while allowing three hits, two walks, and just two earned runs. He struck out 4 of the 15 batters he faced.

Midland (11-10, 3-1 GPAC) will be back in action on Friday and Saturday this week with doubleheaders against Dordt (12-8, 0-2 GPAC).

The four-game series will take place in Fremont with the Defenders’ field not quite ready for spring yet.

First pitch on Friday is to be determined with a 3:00 p.m. start slated for Saturday at Moller Field.