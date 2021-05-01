Midland ends year as national runner-up, losing five set match with Missouri Baptist

The longest volleyball season in NAIA history needed all five sets to decide its national champion.
As the confetti settled on to the court at the Tyson Event Center in Sioux City, Iowa, it was Missouri Baptist who emerged to lift the national title.
Midland held a two-set to one lead over the Spartans, but could not close out the championship game, falling 3-2 (25-23, 14-25, 26-24, 19-25, 12-15).
"We went from a 2-5 team on October seventh to the national finals with a shot to win it," said Midland coach Paul Giesselmann. "They were just a couple points better than us tonight."
The Warriors appeared poised to reach the pinnacle in the fourth set, roaring out to a 10-5 lead.
Missouri Baptist responded by outscoring the Warriors 15-5, flipping the five-point different to 20-15.
"The problem that we had tonight was their passing was really good, so it got their big hitters in a lot of one on one situations and for a top five team we are a little undersized at the net and they were able to exploit that," Giesselmann said.
The Spartans held out to claim the fourth set and force a fifth and final set - just as the first meeting between the two schools in the opening game of the season did.
The Warriors never led in the final set, tying the match twice at 1-1 and 2-2.
The Spartans built up a 10-5 advantage before Midland put together its final comeback attempt.
Back-to-back kills by Sydney Morehouse and a kill from Taliyah Flores brought the Warriors within two, 11-9.
Two quick points for Missouri Baptist was enough to thwart the Warriors.
"The thing that I am really proud of is it championship-level volleyball that was played here tonight," Giesselmann said. "They left it all on the floor."
Midland trailed only briefly in the opening set. Following a 4-4 tie, the Warriors built a four-point cushion.
Missouri Baptist shrunk the match to a five-point race, tying things up at 20-20.
Freshman Lauryn Samuelson, who finished the game with 10 kills, put down back-to-back points followed by a kill from Flores to give the Warriors a 23-20 lead.
The Warriors reached match point at 24-21, but failed on back-to-back possessions to seal the opening set.
It took a minute long rally to take the opening set, as the Warriors outlasted the Spartans whose error gave Midland the 25-23 victory.
"Every point was hard," Giesselmann said. "They are such a great defensive team. ...They were able to dig ball that we had great swings on."
Missouri Baptist owned the second set, doubling up the Warriors 14-7 before ultimately evening the match with a final tally of 25-14.
Midland had to grind out the third set, which featured nine ties.
The last came at 24-all.
Maggie Hiatt gave the Warriors the lead then Morehouse notched the sealing kill to give Midland a 26-24 win and a 2-1 lead in the match.
In her final game as a Warrior, Morehouse put down 21 kills, hitting .327 to lead the Warriors offense.
Midland hit .144 as a team as opposed to Missouri Baptist's .251.
Flores produced another double-double, notching 15 kills and 17 digs.
Maggie Hiatt added 14 kills.
Jaisa Russell led the team in digs with 25.
Hope Leimbach dished out 59 assists.
Flores, Leimbach and Hiatt were all named to the All-Tournament team.
Midland ends the year with a 16-10 record and will lose just three players from it's starting unit.