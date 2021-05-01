Midland ends year as national runner-up, losing five set match with Missouri Baptist

The longest volleyball season in NAIA history needed all five sets to decide its national champion.

As the confetti settled on to the court at the Tyson Event Center in Sioux City, Iowa, it was Missouri Baptist who emerged to lift the national title.

Midland held a two-set to one lead over the Spartans, but could not close out the championship game, falling 3-2 (25-23, 14-25, 26-24, 19-25, 12-15).

"We went from a 2-5 team on October seventh to the national finals with a shot to win it," said Midland coach Paul Giesselmann. "They were just a couple points better than us tonight."

The Warriors appeared poised to reach the pinnacle in the fourth set, roaring out to a 10-5 lead.

Missouri Baptist responded by outscoring the Warriors 15-5, flipping the five-point different to 20-15.

"The problem that we had tonight was their passing was really good, so it got their big hitters in a lot of one on one situations and for a top five team we are a little undersized at the net and they were able to exploit that," Giesselmann said.