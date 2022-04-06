Midland extends conference lead with sweep of No. 24 Morningside

Midland produced a sweep of No. 24 Morningside Tuesday, winning 11-6 in the first game and 2-0 in game two.

The wins give Midland a two-game lead over the rest of the conference teams, having played four more games than the two teams in second place.

Midland 11, Morningside 6

Midland burst out of the gates with an offensive explosion in the first three innings with the wind at their backs.

The Mustangs' defense quickly found itself in a bad position in the opening inning, two walks and a single led to the Warriors loading the bases with just one out.

Mia Orduna stepped up to bat and belted a ball over the centerfield wall to give Midland an early 4-0 lead. The grand slam was the first home run of Orduna’s collegiate career.

Later in the inning, Ariyana Crafton’s single brought in another run, and then the fireworks continued into the second inning where the Warriors hit two more home runs.

Roni Foote scored herself and Brianna Brabec on another well-hit ball over centerfield and three at-bats later, Diana Nisbett crushed a ball over the wall with Kaitlyn Rickey on base.

The two-inning homerun derby pushed the Warriors' advantage to 9-0 and tied their season-high for home runs hit in a single game.

In the ensuing inning, the Warriors scored their final two runs of the game. A Foote triple to right field scored Brabec and Emily Prai and gave Midland their largest advantage through the first three innings of any game this season, ahead 11-0.

Warriors pitcher Hailee Fliam recorded three perfect innings before giving up her first hit in the fourth.

The Mustangs landed a pair of home runs to cut the deficit to five, but never drew any closer.

Midland 2, Morningside 0

The Warriors were held without a hit through the first two innings but warmed up in the bottom of the 3rd.

Sheridan Wayne kicked off the two-out rally with a double to right-center. An Emily Prai single, up the middle, gave Wayne all the time she needed to score the game’s first run and give Midland a 1-0 advantage.

Two wild pitches advanced Prai into scoring position and then Foote earned her fifth RBI of the day as she brought Prai home with a single to right field.

In the circle for Midland, Aliyah Rincon went the distance and recorded six strikeouts on her way to her fifth-straight win.

Midland (21-6, 8-2 GPAC), will host Dakota Wesleyan (9-21, 1-7 GPAC) on Friday, April 8 at 3 p.m.

Friday will also mark Senior Day for the team and the Warriors will honor their four seniors - Hailee Fliam, Kaitlyn Rickey, Brianna Brabec, Megan Hernandez-Belew - in between the two-game doubleheader at Christensen Field.

