Midland falls against Langston (RV)

The Midland men's basketball team lost its first home game of the year 80-62 to Langston (RV) Monday night.

“We knew their athleticism would be troublesome,” said Midland coach Tyler Erwin. “That combined with the fact that we didn’t shoot it the way we normally do hurt us."

The Warriors are now 2-2 overall, while Langston moves up to 2-0.

The Lions came out with a 12-4 run after the first couple of minutes of play.

The teams traded blows through the rest of the half as Emanuel Bryson garnered eight points to help keep the Midland within striking distance, trailing 45-32 at the break.

Jake Rueschhoff and Kobe Shannon came out firing as they teamed up to hit three straight from beyond the arc to cut the deficit to four.

After a few responsive baskets by their opponents, the Warriors went on a 6-0 run to cut the lead to the smallest of the night.

Following the rally, the Warriors had three-straight turnovers that led to six points for the Lions and put them behind 71-56 with under six minutes to go. Midland couldn’t recover from the 15-point deficit as the final minutes ended.

Rueschhoff, Ryan Larsen, and Bryson finished with 14, 13, and 10 on the night.

Larsen was a perfect 9-for-9 from the charity stripe as Midland shot 82% as a team. Jack Cooper added seven rebounds while Shannon added nine points through quality minutes.

Midland (2-2) will be at the Bellevue Classic on November 10 and 11. They will take on Mayville State (4-2) at 5:00 p.m. on Friday and (RV) Bellevue (2-2) at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday inside the Gordon Lozier Athletic Center.