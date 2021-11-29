Midland falls to No. 11 Central Methodist

The Midland women’s basketball team lost a shootout with No. 11 Central Missouri Saturday, falling 96-74.

The teams are were tied at seven early in the opening frame before the Eagles went runs of 9-0 and a 6-0 to separate from the Warriors 30-14 at the end of the first quarter.

Midland matched CMU in the second quarter at 18 apiece, keeping their deficit intact as they went to the intermission trailing 48-32.

The lead grew to as many as 27 in the third quarter before a late push by the Warriors brought it back to with a 6-0 run over the final minute.

Peyton Wingert led the Warriors in scoring with 22 points while pulling down a team-high nine rebounds.

Karlee McKinney added a season-high 16 points with 7 rebounds, while Emma Shepard reached double-digits with 10 points.

Midland (4-4, 1-2 GPAC) returns to GPAC play Wednesday as they travel to Yankton, South Dakota to compete with Mount Marty (0-7, 0-3 GPAC).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0