Midland falls to Northwestern

The Midland men lost their third-straight game Saturday, falling to Northwestern 77-66.

The game was tightly contested throughout as neither team led by more than nine points until the final basket.

Ryan Larsen started the game with the hot hand for Midland with the first eight points, two shots coming from behind the arc.

Colton Uhing added a three-pointer at the 14:44 mark putting the Warriors up 11-9.

A stretch of nearly five minutes without a point allowed the Raiders to go on a 10-0 run to take control of the game.

Midland would battle their way back to within one, 20-21, as Jake Rueschhoff and Samuel Mailloux hit back-to-back shots.

The half ended however with Northwestern holding a six-point advantage, 34-28.

Coming out of the intermission, Larsen once again was the spark for the Warriors’ offense. He hit back-to-back threes to pull Midland (34-34) and then Laurence Merritt ignited the offense with eight-straight points off a layup and two threes of his own.

Less than five minutes into the second, Midland went from down six to up eight.

Northwestern’s veterans settled down though and whittled away at their deficit. By the 10:18 mark, they had regained the lead following a 5-0 run by Trent Hilbrands.

They would never relinquish the lead as they had an answer for every Midland score.

Rueschhoff led the Warriors’ offensive attack with 21 points and 6 assists. Larsen finished with 18 points and Merritt chipped in 14 points. On the glass, Bo Sandquist pulled in a team-high seven rebounds.

Up next for Midland (14-7, 5-6 GPAC) is a home game with Mount Marty (5-15, 1-10 GPAC). The Warriors will look to break their run of three straight losses when they host the Lancers at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday in Fremont, Nebraska.

