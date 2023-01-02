Midland falls to the Eutectics

The Midland women's basketball team made up for its canceled trip to California, scheduling the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy on short notice Saturday morning.

The Warriors fell to the Eutectics 77-66 inside the Wikert Event Center on New Year's Eve.

“I thought in the first half, we didn’t do a good job. We were kind of flat,” commented head coach Shawn Gilbert post-game. “I liked the way our kids battled down the stretch. We got down big but really battled back in the fourth quarter. We can build off of that. We hadn’t played a game in 16 days, so we didn’t know what we’d get after the long break. Being able to play today was good in that it helped us prepare for Wednesday.”

UHSP took the early advantage, putting points on the board with a three-pointer to open the scoring for the late-morning game. The Warriors quickly responded with a three-pointer by Sam Shepard to tie the game early on. UHSP started to pull away, scoring multiple baskets in a row before Midland battled back to within three after the first quarter.

Sam Shepard opened up the second quarter with a three-pointer to bring the game back to a 13-13 tie. After trading two more three-pointers, the Eutectics went on a 13-3 run for their first double-digit lead of the game. The Warriors attempted to battle back in the final minutes of the second but could only cut one point off the lead, trailing 33-24 at the half.

After the intermission, Erin Prusa got the Warriors started at the start of the third with a jumper. The Warriors were unable to sustain the quick start as their offensive output diminished. With UHSP adding pressure in the third, they extended their lead behind the play of Grace Beyer, the NAIA’s leader in points per game this season. UHSP’s lead grew to 17 points after the third, with one more quarter left.

Midland mounted a comeback attempt, behind a strong inside-out attack. Prusa poured in 13 points inside while her teammates attempted to jumpstart the offense with shots behind the arc. The Warriors battled back within 11 points several times but could not bring it to single digits. The Eutectics sealed the win at the free throw line, going 16-for-17 in the quarter, and held on for the 77-66 win. Beyer led the way with an impressive 45-point performance, the unofficial record for a women’s game inside the Wikert Event Center.

Leading the Warriors in scoring was Prusa with 23 points. Sam Shepard added 21 points, thanks in part to a 7-for-7 day at the charity stripe. Emma Shepard added seven off the bench as the next-highest scorer.

Midland shot 19-for-48 (39.6%) for the game, while UHSP shot 23-for-48 (47.9%). UHSP led in second-chance points against the Warriors 12-4, aided by a 37-23 rebounding margin with 7 rebounds coming on the offensive end.

Midland (3-10, 1-7 GPAC) will be back in action on Wednesday, January 4 as they resume conference play against Doane (9-5, 3-5 GPAC). The game is scheduled to start a 6:00 p.m. inside the Wikert Event Center in Fremont.