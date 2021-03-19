Midland flag football falls in program's first home game

The University of Saint Mary spoiled the Midland women’s flag football’s inaugural home opener Friday, knocking off the Lady Warriors 21-15 at Heedum Field.
“Being the home opener, I feel like they dropped the ball a little bit and didn't play up to expectations,” coach Jaison Jones said.
The Lady Warriors came into the game coming off back-to-back shutout wins.
Midland handed Saint Mary the first points of the afternoon after getting a fourth and goal stop on the Spires’ opening drive of the game.
The Lady Warriors first offensive snap was fumbled in the end zone, leading to a safety and the only points of the opening quarter.
USM extended it’s lead with a three-yard touchdown pass two minutes into the second quarter. The 3-point point after attempt failed, leaving the Spires with a 8-0 advantage.
Midland put its lone points of the first half on the board with an 11-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Mikaela Nunez to junior Casey Thompson. The Warriors 2-point point after attempt was unsuccessful, leaving Midland down 8-6, a score that would stand until halftime.
The Spires opened up a 21-6 lead with a pair touchdown passes. The first was a 17-yard strike at the three minutes, 18 seconds mark of the third quarter and the second was a 40-yard bomb on fourth down from midfield a minute into the final frame.
Midland appeared to draw within a score as Nunez flicked a one-yard pass to Thompson on fourth down midway through the fourth quarter, but it was wiped off the board after Nunez was flagged for being past the line of scrimmage.
"Mikaela, it's her first year playing quarterback, so she's got the be consistent," Jones said.
The Lady Warriors would continue to be held scoreless until the final minute of the fourth quarter.
Ta'Zhay Wyche weaved her way through the Spires defensive for a seven-yard score. The Warriors converted their 3-point point after try with 49 seconds left, in a 7-yard run.
The loss bumps Midland to 2-3 on the season
"I am still trying to gauge where we are," Jones said. "Are we a top-tier team, a middle-tier team or bottom-tier team? We are putting all the pieces together and trying to see where we are going to be when all the dust settles."