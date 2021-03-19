Midland flag football falls in program's first home game

The University of Saint Mary spoiled the Midland women’s flag football’s inaugural home opener Friday, knocking off the Lady Warriors 21-15 at Heedum Field.

“Being the home opener, I feel like they dropped the ball a little bit and didn't play up to expectations,” coach Jaison Jones said.

The Lady Warriors came into the game coming off back-to-back shutout wins.

Midland handed Saint Mary the first points of the afternoon after getting a fourth and goal stop on the Spires’ opening drive of the game.

The Lady Warriors first offensive snap was fumbled in the end zone, leading to a safety and the only points of the opening quarter.

USM extended it’s lead with a three-yard touchdown pass two minutes into the second quarter. The 3-point point after attempt failed, leaving the Spires with a 8-0 advantage.

Midland put its lone points of the first half on the board with an 11-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Mikaela Nunez to junior Casey Thompson. The Warriors 2-point point after attempt was unsuccessful, leaving Midland down 8-6, a score that would stand until halftime.