Midland flag football hosts Mid-Season Showcase

Midland University Flag Football hosted the Mid-Season Showcase on Saturday with three teams from the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference joining the Warriors at Heedum Field for a combined five game schedule.
The Warriors lost to University of St. Mary 33-13 and Ottawa University (34-13), and defeated Kansas Wesleyan University 24-14.
St. Mary 33, Midland 13
The Spires put up 13 points in the first and third quarters as they kept the Warriors at arm’s length for the second time this season. Midland posted their scores in the second and fourth quarters, falling 33-13.
Midland’s first score came with 3:08 left in the second as Mikayla Nunez found Casey Thompson from 13 yards out. Nunez would connect with Allison Maulfair for the extra point to pull with 13-7.
In the fourth, Midland began their comeback attempt with another connection between Nunez and Thompson, this time from 1 yard out.
Nunez threw for 102 yards on 17 completions in the opening game of the showcase. Thompson was on the receiving end of 8 of those passing, compiling 80 yards and the 2 touchdowns. On the ground, Ta’Zhay Wyche carried the ball 9 times for 24 yards.
Midland 24, Kansas Wesleyan 14
After falling behind 7-0 after the first quarter, Midland rallied back with 18 unanswered points to take control of the game against Kansas Wesleyan.
Mikayla Nunez threw three touchdown passes in the game, two to Casey Thompson (1yd, 5yd) and one to Allison Maulfair (3yd). Thompson sealed the game late on the defensive side of the ball as she intercepted the Coyotes’ quarterback and scored on a 14 yard return.
Nunez finished with 142 yards through the air with 21 completions. Thompson caught 10 of those throws for 86 yards while Maulfair had 5 receptions for 22 yards.
Ottawa 34, Midland 13
Midland and Ottawa went back and forth in the final game of the day at Heedum Field. Ottawa came into the final game riding a pair of earlier wins by large margins. That didn’t faze the Warriors as they held their own throughout the game.
The first half saw Midland take a 7-6 lead in the second quarter. Mikayla Nunez found Spencer Mauk from 6 yards out and then the duo connected on the one-point conversion with 1:55 on the clock.
Ottawa countered with a touchdown of their own with 27 seconds left in the half, taking a 14-7 lead into the locker room.
After the break, the Braves extended their lead to 20-7 with 2:24 left in third. Midland responded to make it a one-possession game again as Nunez found Casey Thompson for a 1 yard touchdown pass.
The Braves scored twice more to seal the win.
Nunez attempted 47 passes in the game, connecting on 19 throws for 211 yards and 2 scores. Casey Thompson led the Midland receivers with 11 catches for 125 yards. Allison Maulfair had 4 receptions for 24 yards.
Midland (4-7, 2-5 KCAC) will have another three-game weekend coming up as they travel to Leavenworth, Kansas for games with Cottey College, Milligan University, and the University of St. Mary. They’ll play all three games on Friday, April 9.