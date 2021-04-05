Midland flag football hosts Mid-Season Showcase

After falling behind 7-0 after the first quarter, Midland rallied back with 18 unanswered points to take control of the game against Kansas Wesleyan.

Mikayla Nunez threw three touchdown passes in the game, two to Casey Thompson (1yd, 5yd) and one to Allison Maulfair (3yd). Thompson sealed the game late on the defensive side of the ball as she intercepted the Coyotes’ quarterback and scored on a 14 yard return.

Nunez finished with 142 yards through the air with 21 completions. Thompson caught 10 of those throws for 86 yards while Maulfair had 5 receptions for 22 yards.

Ottawa 34, Midland 13

Midland and Ottawa went back and forth in the final game of the day at Heedum Field. Ottawa came into the final game riding a pair of earlier wins by large margins. That didn’t faze the Warriors as they held their own throughout the game.

The first half saw Midland take a 7-6 lead in the second quarter. Mikayla Nunez found Spencer Mauk from 6 yards out and then the duo connected on the one-point conversion with 1:55 on the clock.

Ottawa countered with a touchdown of their own with 27 seconds left in the half, taking a 14-7 lead into the locker room.