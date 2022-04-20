Midland flag football wins final home game

The Midland flag football walked off of Heedum Field winners Tuesday night, besting Cottey College 32-6 in their final home game of the season.

The home finale also served as Senior Day for the program’s first and lone senior, Casey Thompson

Midland asserted their dominance early on, scoring three touchdowns within seven minutes in the first quarter.

Quarterback Hailey Stanton had her hand in each score, passing to Thompson on the game's first touchdown and then rushing for a pair of 1- and 2-yard touchdowns to give Midland a comfortable 20-0 lead after one.

After pulling two others, Cottey’s third quarterback broke up the shutout that the Midland defense was pitching with a rushing touchdown late in the second quarter.

Midland responded almost immediately, scoring on a 47-yard strike from Angel Ioane to Sade Ervin.

Midland took a 26-6 advantage into the halftime intermission.

The Warriors’ defense continued to put on a show in the second half. They would finish the game holding the Comets to 39 total passing yards and recording 5 interceptions.

Midland’s final score of the game once again came from the feet of Stanton as she found pay dirt on a 1-yard rush.

The Warriors' offense was led by Stanton and Ervin. Stanton finished with 73 total yards (21 passing and 53 rushing) and four touchdowns, while Ervin finished as the Warriors leading rusher and receiver, totaling 174 yards (101 rushing and 73 receiving) and a touchdown.

Defensively, Midland was led by Thompson who had 14 flag pulls in her final home game on Senior Day.

Amaurie Carroll was next highest with five, including a pair behind the line of scrimmage.

The Warriors’ interceptions came from Thompson, Morgan Kalisek, Allison Maulfair, and Cheyenne Durand with two.

Midland enters the postseason as the No. 4 seed in the KCAC tournament.

The Warriors (3-9, 3-6 KCAC) are set to face fifth-seeded Cottey (1-9, 0-8 KCAC) for a third time this season in the quarterfinals.

The contest is set for a noon start on Saturday, April 23 in Ottawa, Kansas. The entirety of the KCAC Tournament will take place on Saturday with the semifinals scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and the championship set for 5 p.m. at Advent Health Field.

