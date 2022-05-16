Midland flag football wraps up season

Midland University’s flag football season came to completion this week as they competed in the 2022 NAIA Flag Football Invitational hosted by NFL FLAG.

Opening the event on Thursday, the Warriors began playing on a field just outside of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, they opened with a Pool C game against St. Thomas University.

In a rematch from the opening week of the season, the Bobcats came out on top once again, winning 34-7.

In their second game of the day, Midland met another early-season opponent in Florida Memorial University. After falling to the Lions in the first meeting, the Warriors exacted revenge, winning 27-14.

Placed in the Silver Bracket following their 1-1 finish in pool play, Midland earned a bye into the semifinals on Friday. They would meet their conference rival, the University of Saint Mary after the Spires thrashed Milligan University by a score of 49-7 to begin the day.

In the fourth meeting of the year between the two Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) teams, St. Mary picked up their third win in the series, defeating Midland 25-13.

The Warriors’ season comes to a close with a 5-12 record. They went 3-6 during conference play and advanced to the KCAC semifinals.

