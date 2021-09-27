Midland football overtakes Jamestown for third GPAC win

Midland football secured a 33-22 over Jamestown, rallying from a halftime deficit to secure the Warriors third GPAC win.

“I’m proud of our guys’ effort today,” said head coach Jeff Jamrog after the win. “We made too many mistakes in the first half. Had the three turnovers, some busted coverages, and a punt returned for a touchdown called back. Our offense controlled the third quarter and our defense had some great fourth-down stops in the fourth quarter."

Dalton Tremayne proved to be a Swiss Army knife for Midland, racking up 351 total yards as a runner, receiver, and returner - earning the GPAC Offensive Player of the Week award for his efforts.

Tremayne had three kickoff returns for 63 yards, two punt returns for 68 yards, three receptions for 18 yards, and had a team-high of 202 yards on 14 rushes. He reached the endzone twice on his carries. First on a 20-yard run in the first quarter and then on a 92-yard rush in the fourth quarter.

“Hats off to Dalton,” Jamrog said. “One of the best individual performances I’ve seen in terms of all-purpose yards. He made some big-time plays today on offense and in the kicking game.”