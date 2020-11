Midland football is pausing all-team related activities the program announced in a press release Thursday night "due to emerging COVID-19 concerns in the program."

The pause in activities means a postponement for Saturday's game against Concordia.

The game has been tentatively pushed back to Saturday, Nov. 28.

All tickets purchased in advance for the game will be valid for the rescheduled date.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0