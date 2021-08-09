Midland football tabbed fourth in preseason GPAC poll

The Midland football team was selected fourth in the preseason GPAC Coaches Poll, which was released Monday.

The Warriors secured 73 votes and are coming off a 5-3 season in 2020.

Morningside and Northwestern split first place votes with Mustangs taking home eight first place votes to top the preseason poll despite trailing Northwestern, which captured three first place votes, in the NAIA National poll, in which the Raiders are No. 2 while the Mustangs are No. 4.

Dordt finished third in the poll with 82 points and are ranked No. 14 in the national poll.

This is the first year of Mount Marty competing in the GPAC.

Midland opens the season at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, in a non-conference game against Sterling College.

2021 GPAC Preseason Football Coaches' Poll

Place Team Pts (1st Place Votes)

1. Morningside 98 (8)

2. Northwestern 93 (3)

3. Dordt 82

4. Midland 73

5. Concordia 62

6. Doane 50