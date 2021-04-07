Midland golf takes second at home tournament

Midland University’s men’s golf team hits the links at Fremont Golf Club on Tuesday as they hosted their annual invitational.

In attendance were golfers from Central Community College, Doane University, Morningside College, Mount Marty University, Northeast Community College, Northwestern College, and Southeast Community College, the Warriors fielded a pair of teams, along with a handful of individuals.

Midland’s top team of Preston Carbaugh, Jordan Greenwood, Peyton Koch, Ryan Rogers, and Ethan Blair finished second overall with a score of 302. Northwestern won the team title with a score of 297.

Carbaugh tied for the individual title with a 1-under par round of 70. Greenwood and Koch finished tied for 4th with 3-over scores of 74. Rogers was 29th (84) and Blair was 35th (87).

The Warriors’ second team finished fifth with a score of 325. They were led by Tyler Bowen and Andrew Eagan who both shot a score of 79 to place 14th. John Lapour was 22nd (82), Jake Butler was 30th (85), and Nate Svec placed 45th (91).

Individually for Midland, Zach Weber had a score of 75 to place 6th overall. Will Hays was 25th (83), and Nolan Engelbart was 30th (85).