Midland grapplers fall to Jimmies in final conference dual

In their last tune-up before the conference championships, Midland University took on the University of Jamestown in a men’s wrestling dual on Friday night inside Hopkins Arena. The Warriors fell to the Jimmies 39-12.

Midland won three matches on the evening while dropping four contested bouts and three by default.

Steven Aranda won by major decision (17-3) over Samuel Atherton at 149-pounds. Her led 3-2 after the opening period and the added six unanswered in the second and had an 8-1 advantage in the final period.

Ray Aranda followed suit with a 4-2 decision over Jesus Murillo at 157-pounds. After falling behind in the first, 2-1, both wrestlers went scoreless in the second. Aranda would pick up three points in the final period for the come from behind win.

At 165-pounds, Chase Engelhardt won a quick one-period bout by technical fall over Orlando Rosa. It took him 2:22 to rack up a 16-0 lead, ending the match.

Conner Dalton lost via last period pin at 141 to Tommy Beringer.

Jeshua Castillo lost a 10-7 decision to Noah Braun.

Bryan Sledge lost via a first period fall to Ivan Vargas.

Matt Johnson fell to Ramiro Varas Macias in the first period.