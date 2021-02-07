 Skip to main content
Midland grapplers fall to Jimmies in final conference dual
In their last tune-up before the conference championships, Midland University took on the University of Jamestown in a men’s wrestling dual on Friday night inside Hopkins Arena. The Warriors fell to the Jimmies 39-12.

Midland won three matches on the evening while dropping four contested bouts and three by default.

Steven Aranda won by major decision (17-3) over Samuel Atherton at 149-pounds. Her led 3-2 after the opening period and the added six unanswered in the second and had an 8-1 advantage in the final period.

Ray Aranda followed suit with a 4-2 decision over Jesus Murillo at 157-pounds. After falling behind in the first, 2-1, both wrestlers went scoreless in the second. Aranda would pick up three points in the final period for the come from behind win.

At 165-pounds, Chase Engelhardt won a quick one-period bout by technical fall over Orlando Rosa. It took him 2:22 to rack up a 16-0 lead, ending the match.

Conner Dalton lost via last period pin at 141 to Tommy Beringer.

Jeshua Castillo lost a 10-7 decision to Noah Braun.

Bryan Sledge lost via a first period fall to Ivan Vargas.

Matt Johnson fell to Ramiro Varas Macias in the first period.

Midland will have two weeks of preparation now for the Great Plains Athletic Conference Championships. The two-day, national qualifying event will take place on Friday, Feb. 19, and Saturday, Feb. 20 in Fremont with Midland serving as the host school.

Competition begins at 5:00 p.m. on day one and 10:00 a.m. on day two. No fans will be allowed in attendance per conference guidelines. A live stream of each mat will be available via MidlandAthletics.com.

