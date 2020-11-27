Midland handles Dakota State for 2nd win

It took the Midland starting unit nearly eight minutes to reach double-figures to start its game against Dakota State Friday afternoon.
Coming out of halftime, the same group of Warriors needed just three minutes to accomplish the same feat.
“Our guys made the choice to do the things that they can control,” Midland coach Oliver Drake said. “Coaching is overrated. It’s players doing the things they know they can do and doing it as well as they can and doing it every single time. If you do those things, the plays just come right to you.”
Midland put its sluggish opening half behind them to pull away from the Trojans for a 64-51 win in an abbreviated Draemel Classic Friday.
The Warriors slogged their way through a back-and-forth first half to lead 31-24.
Freshman Kyle Castille gave Midland the lead for good with a three-point play, converting a lay-up and the following free throw to break a 18-all tie at the seven minutes, six seconds mark.
Three-pointers by Tanner DeKock and Arturo Montes helped the Warriors stretch their lead out to 29-22. Montes finished with six points, accounting for half of Midland’s 11 bench points.
“I really thought Tanner and Arturo were really good and really sparked us,” Drake said.
Midland started the second half with a 14-2 run that allowed the Warriors to pull out to a game-high 19-point edge, 47-28, with nine minutes left.
Castille scored six of his team-high 20 points during the stretch.
“He just keeps getting more assertive,” Drake said. “He has a chance to be a difference maker with his strength and power around the basket.”
Midland’s wouldn’t slip below double-figures the rest of the game, but it also wouldn’t grow beyond 19 points.
Dakota State was able to pull the Warriors back to within 10 with a 9-0 fueled by a pair of missed shots and pair of turnovers by Midland to bring the game to 59-49.
“It’s been an achilles heel for us through the first seven games,” Drake said. “We just have to value the ball more and make smarter decisions. You can’t gap a team like you want to if you aren’t getting shots.”
Midland finished with 15 turnovers marking the sixth time in seven games the Warriors finished with double-digit turnovers.
Bo Sandquist, who was the only other Warrior to reach double-figures in the win with 11 points, knocked down a 3-pointer to end the run with 4:13 remaining.
Midland moved to 2-5 with the win and 1-1 in non-conference play—the Warriors have two more non-conference games scheduled for the end of December.
“We are just so much better than our record indicates and our players are so much better than what our stats indicate,” Drake said. “We just all need to get back to doing our jobs and doing them a little bit better.”
The Warriors return to GPAC play Wednesday, heading to Doane. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.
