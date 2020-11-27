Midland handles Dakota State for 2nd win

Midland started the second half with a 14-2 run that allowed the Warriors to pull out to a game-high 19-point edge, 47-28, with nine minutes left.

Castille scored six of his team-high 20 points during the stretch.

“He just keeps getting more assertive,” Drake said. “He has a chance to be a difference maker with his strength and power around the basket.”

Midland’s wouldn’t slip below double-figures the rest of the game, but it also wouldn’t grow beyond 19 points.

Dakota State was able to pull the Warriors back to within 10 with a 9-0 fueled by a pair of missed shots and pair of turnovers by Midland to bring the game to 59-49.

“It’s been an achilles heel for us through the first seven games,” Drake said. “We just have to value the ball more and make smarter decisions. You can’t gap a team like you want to if you aren’t getting shots.”

Midland finished with 15 turnovers marking the sixth time in seven games the Warriors finished with double-digit turnovers.

Bo Sandquist, who was the only other Warrior to reach double-figures in the win with 11 points, knocked down a 3-pointer to end the run with 4:13 remaining.