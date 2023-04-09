The Midland track team took part in the USD Early Bird meet hosted by the University of South Dakota Saturday.

On the men's side, Midland had a strong showing with six top-ten placings to lead a group of 18 top-40 finishers.

In the high jump, three Warriors made it amongst the top 25 of the field of 37 athletes. Evan Shepard placed 25th with a height of 1.80m while Ross McMahon cleared 1.95m to take 12th. Tying for the event champion was Shandon Reitzell with a clearing of 2.08m.

Midland also had a trio of top 40 marks in the javelin. Jonah Martinez threw a distance of 35.16m to take 32nd, Josiah Meyer threw for 43.09 to place 16th, and Ross McMahon was 15th with a toss of 43.83m.

Over in the long jump, Derek Manzo had a leap of 6.72m to place 16th.

Dylan Kucera, the reigning GPAC Field Athlete of the Week, placed second in the shot put with an effort of 18.57m. He finished third in the hammer throw with a career-best throw of 62.98m.

On the track, Shepard and Adrien Patigny both fared well in the 110m hurdles. Patigny placed 28th with a time of 16.81 while Shepard was 11th with a time of 15.40. Patigny added a 21st placing in the 200m with a time of 21.96.

Blake Olbrich placed 37th in the 400m with a time of 52.41.

At 800m, Andrew Nunez was 32nd with a time of 2:10.35 while Henri Stoeckermann was the runner-up with a time of 1:56.58.

In the longest race of the meet, the Warriors' distance runners had a strong showing as well. Eli Bottom placed 14th with a time of 36:38.25. Jon Mahoney turned in a time of 32:41.60 to place 7th and Isaac vanWestrienen was 3rd with a time of 31:08.21.

On the women's side, 11 Warriors had top 40 finishes with Madyson Ray earning the top place, taking 20th in the javelin. She had a best throw of 30.92m while her teammate Shyanne Pipkin had a throw of 28.27m to place 29th.

In the high jump, Tiffani Peitz cleared the bar at 1.40m to place 40th while Amber Rodgers made it over the bar at 1.45m to place 30th. Krista Hardy had the best placing in the event by a Warrior, clearing 1.55m to take 24th.

Madison Jones hit a personal record in the pole vault as she cleared 2.54m to place 34th. In the triple jump, Hannah Meyer was 27th with a leap of 9.79m. Rounding out the field event standouts was Madalyn Kelsey who placed 31st in the shot put with a throw of 11.78m.

On the track, Emma Strom turned in a time of 12.65 to take 34th in the 100m. In the 400m race, Navaeh Sarabia was 32nd with a time of 1:03.60. Sarabia also placed 22nd in the 800m with a time of 2:27.11.

Midland will return to action next week when it takes part in the Concordia Outdoor Invitational. The two-day meet is set for Friday and Saturday, April 14 and 15 in Seward, Nebraska.