The Midland University women’s basketball team avoided a scare from Doane University in Great Plains Athletic Conference play Wednesday night at Wikert Event Center.
The Lady Warriors jumped out to a 20 point lead in the first half, watched as Doane pulled within 6 points late in the fourth quarter and then dug in at the end for a 79-68 win.
“Our defense wasn’t very crisp in the second half and Doane made us pay for it,” Midland coach Shawn Gilbert said. “But I was pleased how we responded in the last few minutes.”
Midland led Doane 45-25 at the half but after Haylee Heits drained a 3 and Bailey Zarybnicky added two free throws, the Tigers were within 8 (72-64) with just under three minutes left in the game.
A minute later, Heits drained two free throws to pull the Tigers to within 72-66.
But Emma Shepard received a nifty pass under the basket, made a reverse layup and added a free throw to complete the 3-point play to put Midland up 77-68 with 23.9 left in the game.
Midland improved to 3-7 in the GPAC and 7-11 overall. They were led by senior Amanda Hansen’s 17 points. The former West Point-Beemer star scored 12 points in the first half. Emma Shepard scored 16 points off the bench. Makenna Sullivan ended with a game-high nine rebounds for Midland.
Heits led Doane with a game-high 18 points and 8 rebounds while Zarybnicky added 17 points and freshman Sydney Roth ended with 15 points.
The win was Lady Warriors’ fifth-straight over Doane. The last time the Tigers beat Midland was a 60-49 win on Feb. 15, 2017.
Doane remains winless in the GPAC at 0-10 and are just 1-14 overall.
Midland next travels to Yankton, S.D. on Saturday for a conference game against Mount Marty College. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.
Box Score
Doane 11 14 22 21 -- 68
Midland 23 22 19 15 -- 79
DOANE - Heits 18; Zarybnick 17; Roth 15; Ostrander 2; Beach 2; Nulty 8; Konz 6.
MIDLAND - Hansen 17; Gathje 7; Meadows 5; Kraft 4; E. Shepard 16; Haase 8; Jennings 6; Prusa 6; S. Shepard 5; Wingert 5.