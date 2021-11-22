Midland holds off Jamestown for first GPAC win

Midland converted just enough free throws Saturday to hold off Jamestown 64-50 Saturday.

The Warriors produced nearly half of its points at the charity strip, going 26 of 42.

"We felt like coming we could break them down and get to the free throw line, which is a great plan and we accomplished that, but we just didn't make them," said Midland coach Shawn Gilbert. "We have been really hit or miss at the free throw line this year. We've got to change the mentality, free throws are so mental, so we have to get more confidence."

Jamestown was held off the free throw line, going 5 of 13 .

The Jimmies led 12-10 after the opening quarter, but an 11-0 run by Midland, fueled by eight points from Emma Shepard, put the Warriors in front for good at 21-12.

Shepard finished with 10 points as one of four Warriors in double figures.

Jamestown erased Midland's lead with a 9-0 run of their own to tie the game at 21-21 before the Warriors closed the half with six-straight points to take a 27-21 lead into the locker room.

"It was a matter of being tougher today," Gilbert said.

Midland's lead dipped down to four in the third quarter, but the Warriors rallied to take a 12-point advantage into the final frame, leading 45-33.

Peyton Wingert led the Warriors offense with 17 points while Erin Pruss added 11 points. Karlee McKinney came off the bench to add 11 points as well.

Midland (4-2, 1-1 GPAC) will face it's second ranked foe in three games at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, hosting No. 17 Northwestern (6-0, 2-0 GPAC).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0