The Midland men’s basketball team had two representatives on the All-GPAC teams announced Wednesday while the women’s All-GPAC squad featured just one Warrior.

Jake Orr earned second-team honors in his first year in the league while Emanuel Bryson garnered an honorable mention.

Orr averaged 14.7 points a game over 24 games while shooting 47.1% from field goal range.

He gathered in 6.9 rebounds per game, second-most among freshmen in the GPAC, and tallied 47 assists, and 37 steals over the season.

Bryson averaged 7.5 points per game in 28 games while shooting 45% from field goal range. He averaged 3.9 rebounds per game and totaled 34 assists along with 27 steals in his final season.

Erin Prusa was the lone Warrior to receive a selection in the women’s postseason honors.

The senior from Howells, Nebraska earned honorable mention honors for the second year in a row.

She led the Warriors with 10.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. She scored in double figures in 13 games including a career-high 23 points in a pair of games.