Midland hosts Saint Mary, Lady Warrior Open

The Midland University’s women’s wrestling team battled the University of Saint Mary in a Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference dual on Friday night and then hosted the Lady Warrior Open on Saturday.

The Lady Warriors defeated the Spires 29-13 and followed that with four top-three finishers on Saturday morning.

On Friday night in contested matches, Tanalei Louis picked up a quick 30-second tech fall over Mattea Potter, 10-0; Mahealani Lewis followed with a 1:18 tech fall at 155 over Megan Dougherty, 10-0; and Kiana Hatfield pinned Jassmin Blount in 2:01 at 170 pounds.

The Spires did get points at 136 and 143 with Midland open at both weights.

On Saturday, Midland hosted Colorado Mesa, Grand View, Missouri Baptist, Missouri Valley, Ottawa, Presbyterian, St. Mary, and Waldorf inside Hopkins Arena.

Esther Walker, Avery Thomason, Lewis, Hatfield, and Leilani Camargo-Naone wrestled for Midland.

Walker earned second place at 101-pounds after going 2-1 on the day. After losing 18-6 in the opening round, she pinned Kaylie Catalano of Colorado Mesa and won 8-6 over Hannah Michael of Grand View.