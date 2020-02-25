Midland hosts Saint Mary, Lady Warrior Open

The Midland University’s women’s wrestling team battled the University of Saint Mary in a Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference dual on Friday night and then hosted the Lady Warrior Open on Saturday.
The Lady Warriors defeated the Spires 29-13 and followed that with four top-three finishers on Saturday morning.
On Friday night in contested matches, Tanalei Louis picked up a quick 30-second tech fall over Mattea Potter, 10-0; Mahealani Lewis followed with a 1:18 tech fall at 155 over Megan Dougherty, 10-0; and Kiana Hatfield pinned Jassmin Blount in 2:01 at 170 pounds.
The Spires did get points at 136 and 143 with Midland open at both weights.
On Saturday, Midland hosted Colorado Mesa, Grand View, Missouri Baptist, Missouri Valley, Ottawa, Presbyterian, St. Mary, and Waldorf inside Hopkins Arena.
Esther Walker, Avery Thomason, Lewis, Hatfield, and Leilani Camargo-Naone wrestled for Midland.
Walker earned second place at 101-pounds after going 2-1 on the day. After losing 18-6 in the opening round, she pinned Kaylie Catalano of Colorado Mesa and won 8-6 over Hannah Michael of Grand View.
Thomason dropped both of her bouts at 123. She suffered a 10-0 loss in the quarterfinal round and a 13-6 decision in the consolation bracket.
Lewis won three of her four matches and placed third at 155 pounds. She pinned a pair of wrestlers from Presbyterian, Madajah Trapier in 2:37 and Airam Trevino in 1:02. Her final win came via a 10-0 tech fall over Trapier in the third-place bout.
Hatfield went 1-2 on the day with her solo win coming via a pin of Jassmin Blount of St. Mary in 1:50. She earned third place at 170.
Camargo-Naone was nearly perfect in her two matches. She won 12-1 tech fall over Erryn Davis of Missouri Baptist and then a 12-0 tech fall over McKenzie Kent of Grand View. She earned first-place at 191.
Up next for the Warriors will be the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships on Saturday, Feb. 29 in Ottawa, Kan.