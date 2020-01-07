Midland University hosted 13 schools and universities at their annual Viking-Warrior Open on Saturday. The event saw wrestlers from nearby states from every level of college wrestling battle on mats inside Hopkins Arena.
Midland had six wrestlers in action as Prestin Vondra (141), Tristan Snover (149), Bryson Jensen (157), Bryan Sledge (184), Dylan Buschow (184), and Schuyler Schweers (285) competed in their respective weight classes.
Vondra, Sledge, and Schweers each had a tough day as they went 0-2. Snover, Jensen, and Buschow each picked up a win before suffering their second defeat in the double-elimination bracket.
Snover’s victory came via 5-2 decision over Simon Enkhbold of Doane in the consolation second round.
Jensen pinned Hazen Benton of Central Christian in his opening bout in a time of 5:25.
Buschow won his consolation second-round match against Seth Solano of Doane via a late bout pin coming at 6:17.
Midland travels to Briar Cliff on Wednesday for a Great Plains Athletic Conference dual. The Chargers and Warriors will take the mat at 7 p.m. in Sioux City, Iowa.
Viking Warrior Open
Jan. 4, 2020
At Midland University
OPEN—125
1st—None t2nd—Jackson Nielsen of Unattached and Josh Portillo of Nebraska-Kearney 3rd—Johnathon Ortegon of Unattached-University Nebraska 4th—Seth Caro of Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.).
1st-place match: Josh Portillo (Nebraska-Kearney) and Jackson Nielsen (Unattached) (Double Forfeit)
3rd-place match: Johnathon Ortegon (Unattached-University Nebraska) won by decision over Seth Caro (Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)) (Dec 13-7)
OPEN—133
1st—Dante Tacchia of Grandview 2nd—Wesley Dawkins of Nebraska-Kearney 3rd—Jackson Stauffacher of Southwest Minnesota State 4th—Daniel Monahan of Unattached-University Nebraska.
1st-place match: Dante Tacchia (Grandview) won by decision over Wesley Dawkins (Nebraska-Kearney) (Dec 9-2)
3rd-place match: Jackson Stauffacher (Southwest Minnesota State) won by major decision over Daniel Monahan (Unattached-University Nebraska) (Maj 9-0)
OPEN—141
1st—Jevon Parrish of University of Nebraska 2nd—Grayson Brenna of Grandview 3rd—Nick James of Nebraska-Kearney 4th—Matt Robertson of Grandview.
1st-place match: Jevon Parrish (University of Nebraska) won by decision over Grayson Brenna (Grandview) (Dec 3-0)
3rd-place match: Nick James (Nebraska-Kearney) won by decision over Matt Robertson (Grandview) (Dec 9-5)
OPEN—149
1st—Caleb Licking of University of Nebraska 2nd—Trevor Anderson of Grandview 3rd—Teontae Wilson of Nebraska-Kearney 4th—Noah North of Augustana.
1st-place match: Caleb Licking (University of Nebraska) won by decision over Trevor Anderson (Grandview) (Dec 5-1)
3rd-place match: Teontae Wilson (Nebraska-Kearney) won by forfeit over Noah North (Augustana) (FF)
OPEN—157
1st—Bubba Wilson of Unattached-University Nebraska 2nd—Nathan Moore of Northern Colorado 3rd—Dalton Jensen of Grandview 4th—Spencer Griffin of Grandview.
1st-place match: Bubba Wilson (Unattached-University Nebraska) won by decision over Nathan Moore (Northern Colorado) (Dec 7-1)
3rd-place match: Dalton Jensen (Grandview) won by forfeit over Spencer Griffin (Grandview) (FF)
OPEN—165
1st—Matt Malcom of Nebraska-Kearney 2nd—Jake Silverstein of University of Nebraska 3rd—Michael Scarponi of Doane University 4th—Giovanni Bonilla of Grandview.
1st-place match: Matt Malcom (Nebraska-Kearney) won by decision over Jake Silverstein (University of Nebraska) (Dec 4-3)
3rd-place match: Michael Scarponi (Doane University) won by medical forfeit over Giovanni Bonilla (Grandview) (MFF)
OPEN—174
1st—Zach Lee of Grandview 2nd—Cade Mueller of Augustana 3rd—Kolby Kost of Augustana 4th—Terrell Garraway of Nebraska-Kearney.
1st-place match: Zach Lee (Grandview) won by decision over Cade Mueller (Augustana) (Dec 4-0)
3rd-place match: Kolby Kost (Augustana) won by decision over Terrell Garraway (Nebraska-Kearney) (Dec 6-3)
OPEN—184
1st—Anthony Mancini of Nebraska-Kearney 2nd—Zach Peterson of Augustana 3rd—Ben Lee of Grandview 4th—Jackson Sweeney of Augustana.
1st-place match: Anthony Mancini (Nebraska-Kearney) won by tech fall over Zach Peterson (Augustana) (TF 17-1)
3rd-place match: Ben Lee (Grandview) won by injury default over Jackson Sweeney (Augustana) (Inj. 5:00)
OPEN—197
1st—Dalton Abney of Central Oklahoma 2nd—Cade Svoboda of University of Nebraska 3rd—Jarret Haglund of Augustana 4th—Carter Max of Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.).
1st-place match: Dalton Abney (Central Oklahoma) won by major decision over Cade Svoboda (University of Nebraska) (Maj 10-2)
3rd-place match: Jarret Haglund (Augustana) won by fall over Carter Max (Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)) (Fall 5:00)
OPEN—285
1st—David Jensen of University of Nebraska 2nd—Austin Emerson of University of Nebraska 3rd—Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached t4th—Jarrod Hinrichs of Nebraska-Kearney and Lee Herrington of Nebraska-Kearney.
1st-place match: David Jensen (University of Nebraska) won by forfeit over Austin Emerson (University of Nebraska) (FF)
3rd-place match: Lee Herrington (Nebraska-Kearney) and Jarrod Hinrichs (Nebraska-Kearney) (Double Forfeit)
