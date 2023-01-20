Midland knocks off Mount Marty in overtime

Midland overcame a four-point deficit in the final minute to force overtime then took control of the extra period to secure its second GPAC win 76-68 over Mount Marty Thursday night.

"It was ugly," said Midland coach Tyler Erwin. "It was ugly in the second half and we made just enough plays down the stretch."

Midland led 41-36 going into the second half after both teams shot each shot nearly 50% from the field.

After the intermission, a missing person's alert was sent out for both side's offenses.

The two teams combined to shoot 13 of 59 (22%) in the final 20 minutes of regulation - 6 of 26 for the Warriors including 0 of 8 from three compared to 7 of 33 for the Lancers, 2 of 10 from deep.

Additionally hindering the offensive flow was an uptick in foul calls. A combined 28 fouls were called in the second half leading to a contentious environment inside Wikert Event Center. Mount Marty reached the double bonus just eight minutes into the period. Midland joined them three minutes later.

"I know we got caught up in it and I called a timeout just to try and settle out guys in and make them understand next play mentality," Erwin said. "Maybe early in the year, we might not have been able to handle that adversity, but tonight we did a good enough job at it."

Mount Marty ultimately erased Midland's halftime advantage and led by as many as four twice, the second time coming with one minute, four seconds to play.

Jake Orr started the comeback with an elbow jumper before Dominic Humm played the hero to get the Warriors to overtime.

After a missed three by the Lancers, Humm earned a trip to the charity stripe with 17 seconds left, but split the pair of free throws, leaving the Warriors down one, 62-61.

Midland caught a break as Mount Marty's Tash Lunday also went 1 for 2 at the free throw line.

Humm got his redemption on the next play, getting downhill for a lay-up with six seconds left to force overtime. The freshman guard finished with nine points and 10 rebounds on 4 of 11 shooting.

"He’s capable of shooting it and scoring it," Erwin said. "He didn’t have a great offensive night, but he made some huge baskets."

Midland scored the first four points of overtime and never looked back.

Ryan Larsen, who finished with 11 points, put the exclamation point on the Warriors first win since Jan. 4 with a corner three as the Warriors outscored the Lancers 13-5 in extra time.

Rece Kissinger led Midland with a career-high 17 points after a 13-point outburst in the first half.

Jake Orr notched a 16-point, 15-rebound double-double.

Midland (8-12, 2-10 GPAC) will return to the road as they try to break a nine-game losing streak against Dordt (15-4, 7-4 GPAC) Saturday in Sioux Center, Iowa. The game is set for a 3:45 p.m. tip inside DeWitt Gymnasium.