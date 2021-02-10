Midland matches season-high in final home game

The Tigers tried to halt Midland’s run, calling a timeout after it got to 12-0. Out of the timeout, the Lady Warriors came up with a block then found Peyton Wingert on the other end for a corner triple to push the lead into the 20’s at 43-21.

Doane didn’t score until the 7:55 mark of the third quarter.

The Tigers clawed back in the final quarter, outscoring Midland 24-12 in the final 10 minutes as the Lady Warriors put a bow on Senior night.

Seniors Carissa Wilson and Taylor Houska tallied three and seven points

Fellow senior Makenna Sullivan accumulated a little bit of everything, going for four points, six assists and six rebound.

Katy Gathje added 10 points and Lexis Haase went for nine points with a team-high four steals.

“They’ve pushed us into the next level and that’s what you want from your seniors—to learn and make adjustments and make you better and that’s what they’ve done,” Gilbert said. “We are going to miss them.”

Erin Prusa led the Lady Warriors with a team-high 20 points, knocking down all nine of her shots and converting both of her free throw attempts.