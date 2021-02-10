Midland matches season-high in final home game

The Midland women’s basketball team put on an offensive show in their final home game of the year, blowing out Doane 91-55 Wednesday night.
“I feel like in the last two games, we’ve started playing like we did in the beginning of the year,” said Midland coach Shawn Gilbert. “Making shots, running the floor, defending and getting stuff in transition. ...When you shot the ball well, everything looks a lot better.”
The Lady Warriors blew the game open in the second half.
Doane cut Midland’s 26-14 first quarter lead down to seven, 28-21, in the first two minutes, 28 seconds of the second frame.
The Tigers wouldn’t score for the rest of the first half.
Midland (15-9, 12-9 GPAC) embarked on a 26-0 run in the final 7:32 to take a 54-21 lead into the intermission.
“Defensively, I thought we forced some turnovers and bad shots, but to rebound the ball and we got in transition,” Gilbert said. “When you are scoring in transition and making some easy buckets, then the three’s and those things start to fall when you gain that confidence.”
The Lady Warriors shot 57.9% in the second quarter, converting on 11 of 19 shots including four 3-pointers.
Conversely, Doane was 3 of 13 from the field in the frame.
The Tigers tried to halt Midland’s run, calling a timeout after it got to 12-0. Out of the timeout, the Lady Warriors came up with a block then found Peyton Wingert on the other end for a corner triple to push the lead into the 20’s at 43-21.
Doane didn’t score until the 7:55 mark of the third quarter.
The Tigers clawed back in the final quarter, outscoring Midland 24-12 in the final 10 minutes as the Lady Warriors put a bow on Senior night.
Seniors Carissa Wilson and Taylor Houska tallied three and seven points
Fellow senior Makenna Sullivan accumulated a little bit of everything, going for four points, six assists and six rebound.
Katy Gathje added 10 points and Lexis Haase went for nine points with a team-high four steals.
“They’ve pushed us into the next level and that’s what you want from your seniors—to learn and make adjustments and make you better and that’s what they’ve done,” Gilbert said. “We are going to miss them.”
Erin Prusa led the Lady Warriors with a team-high 20 points, knocking down all nine of her shots and converting both of her free throw attempts.
“Today is what we see in practice a lot,” Gilbert said. “So, not surprising for us what we saw, it was just really good to see those things.”
Prusa’s 20 points is a season-high and just the second time she has scored in double-figures this season.
Midland will have 10-days to prepare for their regular season finale, wrap up the regular season on Feb. 20 on the road against Hastings.
The Lady Warriors are currently sixth in the GPAC standings.