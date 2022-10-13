Midland men 9th, women 11th in preseason GPAC coaches' poll

Both Midland basketball teams were voted in the bottom third of the Great Plains Athletic Conference preseason coaches' polls.

The Warrior men were picked ninth in the men's poll with 28 points while the Midland women were 11th in the women's poll with 24 points.

Morningside University totaled 119 points in the women's preseason coaches' poll and is picked to win the 2022-23 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Women's Basketball Championship.

The Mustangs tallied 10 of the possible 12 first-place votes while Dakota Wesleyan was picked second with 99 points and one first place-vote. Dordt was tabbed third with 98 points and one first-place vote. Northwestern and Concordia round out the top five respectively

Last year Morningside won the regular season title in the GPAC, going 20-2 in conference play. Dakota Wesleyan won the GPAC tournament title.

Dordt, finished the season as the NAIA Runner-up, falling to Thomas More of Kentucky in the title game. Five teams from the GPAC were ranked or received votes in the final NAIA poll last season.

The University of Jamestown totaled 93 points and is the preseason men's coaches' favorite to take home the conference title. The Jimmies tallied six first-place votes.

Briar Cliff, with 87 points and the four first-place votes, is picked second. Northwestern was third in the balloting with 79 points and one first-place votes. Northwestern and Dakota Wesleyan round out the top five respectively.

Briar Cliff and Concordia were co-champions of the regular season last year in the GPAC with a record of 15-5 in conference play.

Concordia claimed the tournament title with a win over Jamestown, who returns the GPAC Player of the Year in Mason Walters. The Bulldogs finished the season ranked 23rd in the NAIA while Briar Cliff received votes in the final poll.

GPAC Men's Coaches Poll

1. Jamestown 93 (6)

2. Briar Cliff 87 (4)

3. Northwestern 79 (1)

4. Concordia 77

5. Dordt 71

6. Morningside 54

7. Doane 48

8. Dakota Wesleyan 37

9. Midland 28

10. Hastings 16

11. Mount Marty 15

Women's Preseason Poll

1. Morningside 119 10

2. Dakota Wesleyan 99 1

3. Dordt 98 1

4. Northwestern 97

5. Concordia 83

6. Briar Cliff 79

7. Jamestown 61

8. Hastings 50

9. Doane 37

10. College of Saint Mary 34

11. Midland 24

12. Mount Marty 11