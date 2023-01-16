Midland men beaten by Northwestern (RV)

Northwestern (RV) created enough separation at the start of the second half to ride out the game to an 87-66 win over Midland Saturday.

The Warriors record slides to 7-12 overall and 1-10 in the GPAC with the loss. Northwestern moves up to 14-4 overall and 7-3 in conference play.

“We played good enough to give ourselves a chance in the second half" said Midland coach Tyler Erwin. "Give them credit. They came out in the second half and their top three guys hurt us."

Emanuel Bryson scored the first basket of the game and continued his strong play with a team-high 12 points on the afternoon. The 2-0 start would be Midland's only lead of the night.

Midland stayed within a possession or two throughout the half but after a jumper by Jake Orr made it 27-24, Northwestern went on a run and pushed the lead to nine. At the break, the Raiders’ lead was 38-32.

Northwestern busted out of the halftime gates and went on a 9-0 scoring stretch, giving them a 50-34 cushion. The Raiders would maintain their double-digit lead the rest of the way as they kept Midland from going on any type of scoring run until midway through.

With 8:25 left, the Warriors put together a 9-2 run to cut the deficit to seven with big baskets from Bryson.

The Raiders responded with an 11-3 stretch run as they shot 55% (5-for-9) from beyond the arc and were 10-for-11 in the period, putting the game out of reach.

The Warriors had a bright spot shooting 50% (11-for-22) from behind the arc. Overall they struggled to put the ball in the hoop, shooting 38% (24-for-63) from the field.

Bryson posted a double-double in the loss as he added 10 rebounds to go with his 12 points.

Four more players put up double-digits in the scoring column as Jake Rueschhoff, Rece Kissinger, and Dominic Humm all had 11. Orr, who had 10 points, earned the bulk of his at the free throws going 6-for-8 at the stripe.

Midland (7-12, 1-10 GPAC) will come back home at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday to face Mount Marty (7-12, 3-8 GPAC).

The Lancers won the first meeting this year 67-62.