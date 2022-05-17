Midland men bounced from NAIA tournament

The Midland men’s tennis season came to a close on Tuesday as they fell to No. 10-seeded Middle Georgia State University 4-0 in the first round of the NAIA National Championship.

DoublesThe Warriors took No. 3 doubles as Nunzio Thiel and Jeremy Attrill blanked the Knights’ duo of Jordi Bou Sastre and Gianfranco Germinara by a score of 6-0. At No. 1s, Miguel Abete and Ryosei Masuda were just edged out by the tandem of Oscar Mola and Adria Pratdepadua, 4-6. The Knights’ earned the team point with a 6-2 win at No. 2s. Luca Struffi and Jaime Sion fell to Naufal Kamaruzzaman and Anglo Tost.

SinglesIn singles action, Middle Georgia State won the matchups at No. 2s, No. 4s, and No. 6s. Mola defeated Struffi at No. 2s (6-1, 6-1), Kamaruzzaman bested Sion at No. 4s (6-1, 6-1), and Tost beat Attrill at No. 6s (6-1, 6-1).

Abete was leading at No. 1s over Bou Sastre (7-5, 3-0) at the time of completion. At No. 3s, Pratdepadua led Thiel (7-5, 2-2) and Germinara held a lead over Masuda (6-3, 5-0) at No. 5s.

The Warriors’ set a new modern record for wins with a 20-5 record this year and were regular-season and postseason champions in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

Abete repeated as the GPAC Player of the Year while head coach Bruno Campos earned GPAC Coach of the Year honors.

