Midland men draw with Bellevue

The Midland men's soccer finished with a scoreless draw against Bellevue Saturday night at Heedum Field.

Midland started strong in the first half against the Bruins, with a slight edge in shot attempts (5-2) with three shots on frame.

After the break, they had to make a shift due to yellow card accumulation.

Bellevue put up 12 shots in the second half, six on target and the Midland defense turned each one away. Matthew Ricci made all six saves in the second half.

Ricci played the full 90 minutes in his first start of the season, picking up the clean slate with seven saves to his tally.

With the result, the Warriors’ record moves to 5-1-4 overall.

Midland will host a conference matchup against Hastings (7-1-0, 5-0-0 GPAC) at Heedum Field.

The match will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 5, beginning at 7:15 p.m.