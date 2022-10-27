Midland men draw with Briar Cliff

The Midland men's soccer team worked a 1-1 draw with Briar Cliff Wednesday on Senior night.

With the decision, Midland’s record advances to 8-4-5 overall and 4-3-3 (15 points) in the GPAC. Briar Cliff moves to 4-7-6 on the year and 2-3-5 (11 points) in the conference.

Before the game, seniors Matthew Ricci, Tomas Pereira, Connor Lambert, Dawson Butcher, Alex Mee, Carlos Covo, Thomas Crawford, Guilherme Demhougi, and Gonzalo Bocaz were honored as the Class of 2022 on the field alongside their family and friends.

Midland opened the game strong offensively, with four shots to just three by Briar Cliff in the first 45 minutes. Butcher had a pair of header attempts near the 34th minute but the teams were held in check by the defenses.

After the break, the Warriors were eager to put points on the board. Crawford broke the deadlock on the scoreboard as he notched the ball in the top of the box off an assist by Thomas Moulder in the 65th minute.

The Chargers were quick to fire back with the equalizer. In the 71st minute, a header goal brought the game to a tie. Each team attempted a pair of shots down the stretch but each time they were off target or were thwarted by the goalkeeper.

Midland had an overall lead in shot attempts on the night (11-10) with seven on the frame. They had more opportunities in set pieces (6-3) as well.

Ricci played a full 90 minutes in goal on his senior night. He picked up three saves for the Warriors as they earned one point in the conference standings.

Midland will travel to Yankton, South Dakota to take on Mount Marty (7-5-3, 3-5-2 GPAC) in the final Great Athletics Plains Conference match of the regular season.

The matchup will occur on a Saturday, Oct. 29, with a scheduled start of 7:30 p.m.