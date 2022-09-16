Midland men draw with Jamestown

The opening game of the GPAC schedule for the Midland men's soccer team ended in a scoreless draw.

“It was a gritty battle and both teams wanted it,” said head coach Josh Nakayama. This is a tough place to come to and Jamestown played to its strengths. We needed to create more chances and be a little more dangerous in the final third.”

The teams were closely matched with Midland having a slight edge in shot attempts (9-7) with three shots on frame.

Marco Moresco played the full 90 minutes and earned a clean slate. He had two saves to bring his season total to 14.

With the result, the Warriors improved their record to 4-0-2, 0-0-1.

Midland will travel to Aberdeen, South Dakota to take on Presentation (1-3-1, 0-1-0 GPAC) before returning home. The match is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The Warriors are 4-0 all-time in the series.