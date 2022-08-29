Midland men draw with Mount Marty

The opening game of the year for the Midland men's soccer team ended in a 3-3 draw with Mount Marty Saturday night, scoring all three goals in the second half.

“I am very proud of the Warrior mentality that our boys showed tonight,” said coach Josh Nakayama. “Mount Mercy had a lot of technical skills, so we needed to make this a battle. We decided to take chances and get into more advanced positions.”

The Warriors struggled to find their rhythm early with an early yellow card in the 7th minute, followed by a goal from the Mustangs in the 10th. The Mustangs scored their second goal off a penalty kick in the 24th minute, and took a 2-0 lead into the half.

After the break, the Warriors fought back into the game with a pair of goals within a three minute span. Thomas Moulder found the back of the net in the 63rd minute with an assist from Alex Mee, and then a strike from Pietro Musso off a pass Michal Goral in the 66th to tie the match at 2-2.

Just as the energy of the Warriors started to rise, a lighting delay put a pause to the game with just under 23 minutes on the game clock.

After a lengthy weather delay, Midland took the lead on the scoreboard as Riley Barratt netted his first goal as a Warrior. The lead was short-lived as the Mustangs remained persistent and scored their third goal to tie the match.

Midland had a pair of corner kick opportunities in the final minutes but the backline of Mount Mercy stood tall to preserve the draw with a final score of 3-3.

Both teams played a very defensive game physically with a large number of fouls, Midland (7) Mustangs (10), with four yellow cards given to both teams.

Shots were fairly even with the Warriors taking seven for the game and the Mustangs firing eight. Moresco played the full time with one save to his tally.

Midland (0-0-1) will host their next match at Heedum Field against Graceland (1-0-1) on Wednesday, August 31. First kick is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. in Fremont, Nebraska.