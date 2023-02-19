The Midland men wrapped up their season Saturday, falling 102-74 to No. 25 Morningside on the road.

Morningside held a 13-9 advantage out of the gate, before going on a 22-8 run to move in front by 18 points at the 9:10 mark in the first. Emanuel Bryson and Colton Uhing sparked a 7-2 run to cut the lead back to single digits as Midland attempted to mount a comeback.

The Mustangs used part of their 17 first-half assists to go on a 15-4 run in the final five minutes before the break, up 53-28.

After halftime, the Warriors were led by Ryan Larsen and his 10 second-half points as they played neck-and-neck with the Mustangs.

Morningside ceased all ideas of a Midland comeback, going on a 13-4 scoring stretch at the 13:38 mark, putting the game out of reach and moving their lead to 30.

Bryson capped off his Midland career with a team-high 15 points to go with three rebounds and three assists.

Larsen and Jake Orr followed with 12 apiece as Uhing added seven points and seven rebounds. Samuel Mailloux added six points on his final game as a Warrior.

“It was a pleasure coaching Sam and Manny," said Midland coach Tyler Erwin on his departing senior class. "They have done so much for our program and university. They have laid the foundation for good things to come.”

Midland ends its season with a record of 10-18 overall and 4-16 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference in the Warriors first season under Erwin.