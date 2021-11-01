Midland men fall in double OT

Grand View stunned Midland with two overtime comeback, handing the Warriors their first loss 101-95 Sunday.

Great perimeter shooting got Midland off to a hot start as Bo Sandquist connected on four of his nine three-point attempts in the opening half and Ryan Larsen was a perfect 2-of-2 from deep.

The hot shooting helped the Warriors jump out to a 31-13 lead in the half with just over two minutes remaining.

The Warriors carried a 14-point advantage into halftime, but they quickly watched their lead disappear on the other side of the intermission.

In the first seven minutes of the second half, the Vikings put together a 22-10 run to cut the Warriors' advantage to two points, 44-42.

The two sides both found a great offensive rhythm in the half, combining for 96 points. The Warriors shot 15-of-26 from the field and hit 6 of their 10 triples in the half. The Vikings also connected on 6 three-pointers and shot 19-of-33 from the field overall.

Leading by just one with 3:35 to go, the Warriors were buoyed by a Jake Rueschhoff scoring eruption.

Rueschhoff scored the Warriors’ final 10 points, as he traded baskets with the Vikings’ Dallas Bailey, who scored 7 points in the final three minutes, including the game-tying three-point shot with 17 seconds left to force overtime.

Rueschhoff continued his heroics in the first overtime as he was scored all nine of the Warriors’ points, shooting a perfect 3-of-3 from the field and 2-of-2 from behind the arc. Rueschhoff’s second triple tied the game at 85 apiece and forced a second overtime period.

In the second overtime, four consecutive scoreless possessions and two fouls on the defensive end, allowed the Vikings to build a 97-90 advantage with 44 seconds to play.

Grand View scored on five of their six attempts and all four of their free-throw attempts in the period, securing the 101-95 victory.

Rueschhoff led the Warriors with a career-high 35 points and also added 5 assists.

Ryan Larsen contributed 19 points, Sandquist scored 18, and Laurence Merritt scored 10 to round out the Warriors’ double-digit scorers.

Next up for Midland (4-1) is a short road trip to York, Nebraska to face York (0-0) on Nov. 9. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Freeman Center.

