Midland men fall in GPAC semifinals

The Midland men's soccer team's postseason run ended in the GPAC tournament semifinals Tuesday with a 2-0 loss to No. 1 seed Hastings.

“Hastings caught us on two chances and capitalized. It’s a credit to their clinical finishing all season," said Midland coach Josh Nakayama. "We failed to adjust and find clear chances on goal. That's how the game goes sometimes. All my players gave it all tonight, and I can't ask for more out of them."

Midland struggled to find its groove offensively in the first half while Hastings scored the first goal in the 18th minute.

That goal was followed by a second quickly after, in the 25th minute, to set the halftime and final score.

After the intermission, Midland was eager to make a comeback with a shot attempt early in the half. The Broncos’ were solid in their defense and were able to hold off the Warriors for the final 45 minutes.

The teams were fairly even in the stat column with Hastings holding a slight 9-7 shot attempt advantage and held a 4-2 lead in shots on target. The Broncos also held a narrow edge in corners with 6 to the Warriors’ 5.

Both keepers had a pair of saves on the night. Matthew Ricci was in goal for Midland, going the full 90allowing a pair of goals while getting two saves.

The Warriors’ season comes to a close with a 10-5-5 record.