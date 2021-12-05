Midland men fall in overtime against Dordt

The Midland men lost 88-83 in overtime in a conference match-up with Dordt Saturday.

"We got good looks and had some good possessions, but we just have to get more stops and control the things that we can control, which we’ll be able to do with a little more focus and effort," said Midland coach Oliver Drake.

The Warriors led for just 77 seconds in Saturday’s game but found themselves just inches away from a game-winning shot at the end of regulation.

Laurence Merritt and Emmanuel Bryson scored or assisted on 42 of the Warriors’ 50 second half and overtime points, as Midland stormed back from an 11-point deficit to force the extra period.

Down 73-67 with 2:51 left to play, the Warriors cemented their comeback by scoring six unanswered points to tie the game for the first time since the 9:50 mark of the first half.

In overtime, Bo Sandquist's game-tying three-point shot fell short with 11 seconds remaining in the game.

Bryson led the Warriors' offense with 25 points and also added 6 rebounds. Merritt scored 23 points and dished out 5 assists. Sandquist rounded out the Warriors' double-digit scorers with 16 points while also grabbing 6 rebounds.

The loss bumps Midland down to 9-4 on the year and 2-3 in GPAC play.

Midland will host Hastings for its final home game of the calendrer year at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0