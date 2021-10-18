 Skip to main content
Midland men fall in overtime

The Midland men's soccer team dropped a 2-1 overtime game with Morningside Saturday.

The Warriors are now in 10th-place in Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) at 2-5 (6 points) with four games left. The Mustangs are fourth in the GPAC with the win, improving to 6-3 (18 points).

The Warriors had slow builds on offense that led to good looks but couldn’t convert in the first half. In the 34th minute, Thomas Crawford shot a header but was saved by the Mustangs goalie. The Warriors had five shots to the Mustangs’ four, but the physical first half ended scoreless.

The offense ramped up in the second half, as Morningside’s Moritz Lusch broke the scoring drought in the 51st minute of the second half.

Midland answered back with a goal of their own in the 66th minute when Thomas Crawford scored to tie the game.

This goal gave the Warriors confidence to shoot even more with eight shots in the second half. Their offense pushed the Mustangs’ defense to their limits and extended the match to extra time, despite playing a man down the final 17 minutes of the contest.

In overtime, the Mustangs bottled up the Warriors who played aggressively despite being outnumbered. The match came to a close in the 100th minute when Lusch scored the golden goal, just past the diving Warrior keeper.

Midland (5-8, 2-5 GPAC) will travel to Crete to face Doane (2-9-1, 2-4-1 GPAC) on Oct. 20 at 7:15. The Warriors are 8-8-1 against the Tigers since 2006.

