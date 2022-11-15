Midland men finish fifth at Leatherneck Classic

The Midland bowling teams hit the lanes for the Leatherneck Classic over the weekend with the men's team tying for fifth while the women finished 19th.

“We needed a huge block again for the last set to give ourselves a run at match play and we did just that," said coach Britney Brown on the men's team. "Overall, the men fought hard and made an impossible run in the last half of the day to sneak in. We qualified 8th and finished in the 5th-8th category.”

The men entered Saturday's portion of the tournament in 14th, six spots off the cutline into match play.

After shooting an 811 in the first block, the Warriors began to climb up closer to the cutline. After a change in the lineup, the bowling improved with a block of 957, pushing them into 9th. The men shot 884 to secure the final spot in match play by only 17 pins just edging out Newman in the final block of qualifying.

Midland went on to face the top-seed, St. Ambrose, in a best-of-three series. They lost the first game 234-192 but won the second game 204-176. In the decisive third game, it came down to the very last frame. The Warriors needed three strikes in the 10th frame, but bowled a 9-count, and fell 213-195.

Junior Brandon Ogden made the top 25, placing 19th. He shot a score of 1302, averaging 217. He also had 12 strikes in a row during the qualifying sets which is the equivalent of a 300-game. Other top performers were Cole Macaluso shot 1197 (199.5 average) and one position behind him Joseph Raymond 1196 (199.33 average).

On the women’s side, the top performers were Victoria Cruz who shot 1077 (179 average) in six games. Christina Patton added 1066 (177 average) and Samantha Creutz posted 1027 (171 average) to round out the top three for Midland.

Next up, Midland will travel to the Warhawk Open on December 3-4. The teams will bowl in Addison, Illinois where the men took first place last year in tournament play.