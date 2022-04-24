Midland men finish runner-up in GPAC after play suspended on final day

Midland took runner-up at the GPAC conference tournament Saturday, finishing behind Morningside.

High winds forced the suspension and ultimately the conclusion of the 2021-22 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men’s Golf Championship on Saturday.

Teams completed 54 holes of the championship and were on the course for the final 18 before weather conditions forced the stoppage.

Friday saw the Warriors make up six strokes on the leaders, breaking a tie with Briar Cliff University along the way. Midland shot a team score of 292 at The Bluffs in Vermillion, South Dakota.

Individually, Peyton Koch finishes the championship in third place. He is the runner-up behind co-champions Mason Weeks and Sam Storey, both of Morningside. Koch shot a score of 217 (1-over) through three rounds of play.

Ryan Rogers (218, +2) tied for fifth place while Preston Carbaugh (220, +4) finished tied for seventh. Rounding out the Midland lineup was Ben Ngelingkong (T34, 237). Drew Egan played two rounds in the fall (+6) while Ethan Blair stepped in for the spring (+3).

By virtue of winning the conference title, Morningside will represent the GPAC at the NAIA National Championship. May 17-20 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

