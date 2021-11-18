Midland men go cold against Concordia

The Midland men lost 80-63 to Concordia in the Warriors first GPAC game of the winter.

The Warriors were ice cold from beyond the arc in the loss, connecting on just 9 of 35 shots from range for a season-low 25.7%.

The first half was an offensive struggle for Midland, earning more turnovers (4) than assists (3) and shooting a lowly 31.4% from the field.

On the other end of the court, Concordia found their groove early, shooting 53.9% from the field. The Warriors' manage to force seven turnovers to keep within striking distance, trailing 40-27 at halftime.

In the second half, the Warriors’ offense picked up particularly in earning their way to the stripe, where they shot 14-of-15 (93.3%) in the period.

While the Warriors’ offense began to spark, the Bulldogs’ scoring did not break stride. Concordia again connected on over half of their shots, 13-of-24 (54.2%), and was accurate from behind the arc, shooting 7-of-12 (58.3%).

Bo Sandquist went the distance for the Warriors, playing all 40 minutes. He led the team in scoring with 21 points while Laurence Merritt added 15 points to join him in double-digits.

On the glass, the backcourt running mates were also the tops of the team with four rebounds each.

Up next for Midland (5-2, 0-1 GPAC) will be their GPAC home opener. They host No. 10-ranked Jamestown (7-0, 1-0 GPAC) on Saturday, Nov. 20.

Tip-off is set for 7:45 p.m. inside the Wikert Event Center in Fremont.

