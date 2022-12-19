Midland men hang on to win over Dakota State

The Midland men's basketball team got back in the win column in the Warriors penultimate game of 2022, holding off a late charge by Dakota State Saturday 69-67.

"We had a tale of two halves…in the first half, we played very well defensively inside and outside," said Midland coach Tyler Erwin. "Then we came out and in the second half and struggled a bit, but we were better tonight, and it showed.”

The win moves their record up to 5-9 overall while Dakota State drops to 5-7. The Warriors avenged a two-point loss (63-61) to the Trojans during the first weekend of the season.

Dominant defense by the Warriors led to 39% field goal shooting by the Trojans (11-for-28) in the first half. Midland used seven first-half assists and Jake Orr’s nine points to gain a 39-23 lead into the locker room.

Dakota State started the second half with a 12-4 run to cut the lead to single digits. The Trojans continued their second-half surge as Ronnie Latting hit a two-pointer to give them the lead (54-53) for the first time since their opening basket at the 7:31 mark.

Ryan Larsen took control and answered with a strong and-one jumper in the paint to take back the lead and start a 9-0 run. That prompted a Trojan timeout which allowed them to regroup for a final push.

DSU went on a 5-0 run to put them back within arm's reach as three minutes were left on the clock.

Orr took a hard fast break layup to the paint and got the foul for the three-point play, putting Midland up 67-61 with 2:24 left. Jake Rueschhoff’s jumper with 1:38, two of his eight points, proved to be the winning basket.

Leading the charge for the Warriors was Orr who garnered his second double-double in three games with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Rueschhoff went into double figures as the second-leading scorer with 13 points while adding 5 rebounds. Larsen and Emmanuel Bryson put in eight apiece.

Midland (5-9) will begin a three-game home stint starting with a game against Manhattan Christian (5-5) on New Year’s Eve. The Warriors will tip off against the Thunder at 1 p.m. on Dec. 31 inside the Wikert Event Center in Fremont.