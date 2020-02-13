Midland men hold off Doane

With the momentum on their side, the Tigers appeared to be on the comeback trail, but a three-pointer from sophomore Bowen Sandquist got the lead back to double figures and re-ignited the Warrior offense as they held off the charge and held on for the win.

Sandquist led all scorers with 20 points on 7-for-17 (5-for-12 3FG) from the field while adding five rebounds. He got plenty of help from freshman Arturo Montes, who notched a career-high 18 points on 4-for-7 shooting from three-point range.

The freshman had only scored in double figures once in his career entering the game, but has been a key contributor as of late, averaging 11.7 points in the last three games.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“Arturo was huge off the bench tonight and he really sparked us,” Drake said.

Junior guard Laurence Merritt also scored in double figures for the fourth straight game as he totaled 14 points thanks to three made three-pointers.

The success was truly a team effort as everyone in blue and orange did their part on Wednesday. Freshman Samuel Mailloux registered an astonishing seven blocks to tie Brian Rundell (1999-2000) for the most in a game in program history. Freshman Jake Rueschhoff led the team with five assists while committing zero turnovers, and sophomore Emanuel Bryson led the team with six rebounds.