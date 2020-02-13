Midland men hold off Doane

CRETE – Midland University’s men’s basketball team took care of business, and the ball, on Wednesday night to win its second straight game and earn a regular-season sweep of its in-state rival.
The Warriors committed just three turnovers and shot their way to an 83-73 win over the Doane Tigers (7-20, 2-15 GPAC). The win is the second-straight for the Warriors since ending a six-game slide.
“Our guys are battling hard and continuing to grow together,” Midland head coach Oliver Drake said. “We had a total team effort once again to earn this road win.”
The Warriors shot 48.4 percent (30-for-62) from the field and 44.1 percent (15-for-34) from three-point range. In the first half alone, Midland was 10-for-19 on 3s. The Warriors committed a season-low three turnovers, one of which came on a shot clock violation in the final seconds.
In an evenly matched first half, the lead changed six times as neither team could go on a long run. Midland finally managed to gain momentum late in the half as the Warriors connected on six of their final seven attempts from the field and ended the half on a 14-2 run to take a 14-point lead into halftime.
Midland kept the energy going and extended the lead to as high as 18 points in the second half, but the Tigers never went away and twice cut their deficit to single digits. During a long dry spell for the Warriors, the Tigers went on a 10-1 run and cut the lead to just eight points.
With the momentum on their side, the Tigers appeared to be on the comeback trail, but a three-pointer from sophomore Bowen Sandquist got the lead back to double figures and re-ignited the Warrior offense as they held off the charge and held on for the win.
Sandquist led all scorers with 20 points on 7-for-17 (5-for-12 3FG) from the field while adding five rebounds. He got plenty of help from freshman Arturo Montes, who notched a career-high 18 points on 4-for-7 shooting from three-point range.
The freshman had only scored in double figures once in his career entering the game, but has been a key contributor as of late, averaging 11.7 points in the last three games.
“Arturo was huge off the bench tonight and he really sparked us,” Drake said.
Junior guard Laurence Merritt also scored in double figures for the fourth straight game as he totaled 14 points thanks to three made three-pointers.
The success was truly a team effort as everyone in blue and orange did their part on Wednesday. Freshman Samuel Mailloux registered an astonishing seven blocks to tie Brian Rundell (1999-2000) for the most in a game in program history. Freshman Jake Rueschhoff led the team with five assists while committing zero turnovers, and sophomore Emanuel Bryson led the team with six rebounds.
With the No. 8 seed in the upcoming GPAC Tournament still within reach, the Warriors have to take care of business the rest of the way if they want to extend their season. The next game is the final of four straight road games as they travel to Orange City, Iowa to face the Northwestern College Red Raiders on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 4:00 p.m.
Then-No. 19 Northwestern defeated Midland 99-86 in the season’s first meeting back on Dec. 14.
MIDLAND 83, DOANE 73
MIDLAND (9-15, 5-12 GPAC)
Bowen Sandquist 7-17 1-2 20; Arturo Montes 6-10 2-3 18; Laurence Merritt 5-11 0-0 13; Emanuel Bryson 3-5 3-5 9; Kylan Smallwood 3-6 2-2 9; Samuel Mailloux 4-9 0-0 9; Jake Rueschhoff 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 30-62 8-12 83.
DOANE (7-20, 2-15 GPAC)
Zach Witters 5-11 2-2 14; Anthony Laravie 5-11 1-2 12; Joe Burt 4-11 0-1 11; Miguel Lopez 3-9 4-6 10; Jaxon Harre 4-7 0-0 9; Garran Pauli 3-7 1-2 7; Chukwudi Onwumere 2-7 0-3 4; Max Masin 1-2 0-0 3; Tyler Sullivan 1-1 0-0 2; Isiah Sykes 0-0 1-3 1; Fahad Tarjali 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 28-67 9-21 73.
Halftime--Midland 44-30. 3-point goals--Midland 15-34 (Bowen Sandquist 5-12; Arturo Montes 4-7; Laurence Merritt 3-7; Kylan Smallwood 1-2; Samuel Mailloux 1-4; Jake Rueschhoff 1-2), Doane 8-17 (Joe Burt 3-6; Zach Witters 2-3; Jaxon Harre 1-2; Max Masin 1-2; Anthony Laravie 1-4). Fouled out--Midland-Mailloux, Doane-None. Rebounds--Midland 31 (Emanuel Bryson 6), Doane 50 (Miguel Lopez 14). Assists--Midland 15 (Jake Rueschhoff 5), Doane 10 (Zach Witters 4). Total fouls--Midland 18, Doane 11. Technical fouls--Midland-None, Doane-None. A-650.