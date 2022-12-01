Midland men let lead slip away late

The Midland men let a late lead slip away in a 67-62 loss to Mount Marty Wednesday on the road.

"Our defense was good enough,but when you shoot 32%, you have to hit the important shots down the stretch when you need them the most," said Midland coach Tyler Erwin. "We did a lot of good things, but it doesn’t matter when the ball doesn’t go in the hole.”

The Warriors erased all of Mount Marty's first half lead, which stretched to as large as 11 in the opening 20 minutes, with a 12-0 run to take a 30-29 lead into halftime.

Ryan Larsen led the team with 10 first-half points.

Things went back and forth to start the second half. Midland pushed its lead to six, 44-38 before Mount Marty battled back to tie the game a 50. With nine minutes left, the teams traded the lead six times before the final minute.

With exactly 60 seconds to go, Michael Harding hit an easy layup on an assist from Mason Strong to tie the game at 62-62. On the ensuing Lancer’s possession, they connected on a corner three-pointer to break the tie. Two free throws with 11 seconds sealed the win for Mount Marty, the Lancer's first in conference play.

Larsen and Dominic Humm ended in double-digits with 14 and 12 apiece. Strong, Harding, and Jake Rueschhoff added eight points with Rueschhoff adding five assists to his stat line.

Midland drops to 4-6 overall and 0-4 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) while Mount Marty moves to 5-6 overall and 3-3 in the conference.

Midland returns home for another GPAC game with Dordt (8-2, 1-2 GPAC). The Warriors and Defenders will step on the court at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Fremont, Nebraska.