JAMESTOWN, N.D. – Midland University’s men’s basketball team suffered its fourth-straight loss Sunday falling to Jamestown College 102-60.
Jamestown’s 102 points was the third time this season that the Jimmies (15-8, 6-7 GPAC) have reached the century mark and the third time Midland has allowed an opponent to reach that threshold.
The game Sunday in North Dakota was a stark contrast from the season’s first meeting earlier in the month when Jamestown narrowly escaped Fremont with a 72-69 win after a back-and-forth contest.
Four Jimmies scored in double figures as the team combined to shoot 57.4 percent (39-for-68) from the field. Mason Walters came off the bench and led the way with 19 points on 8-for-11 shooting. Jack Talley (18), Brady Birch (12), and Terrell Alfred (11) also scored in double figures.
The Jimmies tied their season-high with 25 assists in the game, a mark they have reached four times this season and twice in the last three games.
Midland (7-13, 3-10 GPAC) was led in scoring by sophomore Bowen Sandquist, who totaled 22 points on 6-for-15 shooting from the floor despite going just 3-for-10 from three-point range. Freshman Kylan Smallwood also added 13 points as the only other Warrior in double-figures.
The Warriors shot just 37.7 percent (20-for-53) from the field and made only six of their 30 three-point attempts, on top of being outrebounded 48-21 by Jamestown. Those struggled ultimately doomed the Warriors as the teams were even with 13 turnovers each.
The Warriors have a difficult stretch of games ahead. They play (RV) Dordt on Saturday in Fremont but then play four-straight games on the road, starting with No. 1 Morningside on Feb. 5.
Tipoff versus the Defenders on Saturday in the Wikert Event Center is set for 4 p.m.