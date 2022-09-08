Midland men rally to remain unbeaten

The Midland men's soccer team (RV) took down Kansas Wesleyan 2-1 on the road Wednesday night to remain unbeaten.

“We had another slow start and got lazy in the first half," said coach Josh Nakayama. "Luckily, the boys woke up and started playing soccer. We kept the ball at our feet and served more. We created the chances we needed. We still need to put a total of 90 together.”

The Warriors improve to 3-0-1 on the season.

Midland struggled to unite in the first half and after only three shot attempts of their own, the Coyotes' offense took over to score a goal in the 25th minute. The Warriors would end the first half trailing 1-0, with limited chances on their half of the pitch.

Things picked up for Midland after the break. A header goal by Pietro Musso off an assist by Henry Hernandez in the 55th minute knotted the score at 1-1.

The momentum stayed with the Warriors in the second half as they produced 10 shot attempts to the Coyotes’ 2.

In the 81st minute, Michal Goral scored his first goal of the season. Fighting through several defenders, he found the back of the net to put the Warriors up 2-1. Midland held off KWU as the time wound down and earned the comeback win on the road.

Midland’s defense limited the Coyotes to five shots on the night and zero set pieces compared to their shot total of 15 with 5 corner kicks. Marco Moresco earned the win, playing 90 minutes in goal.

Midland (3-0-1) will host their next match at Heedum Field against Iowa Wesleyan (0-5) at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10.