Midland men routed by No. 23 Concordia

The Midland men’s basketball team fell 83-47 on the road Wednesday night to No. 23 Concordia.

“Concordia is a tough matchup. They’re really good and a nationally rated team for a reason,” said Midland coach Tyler Erwin. “They can play multiple different ways and play through three or four different guys. Credit to Concordia. One thing that really hurt us was they outrebounded us by a ton. They had 18 offensive rebounds that gave them second-chance opportunities. When you play good teams, and you give them extra chance, that is not a good recipe on the road.”

The Warriors drop to 4-3 overall and 0-1 GPAC, while Concordia stays unbeaten at 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference.

With 12:46 to go in the first half, the Bulldogs went on a 12-0 run on the back of Noah Schutte as he scored half of the dozen points during the stretch. The Warriors fought back with six points of their own as Ryan Larsen led Midland with seven hard-earned first-half points.

Concordia answered, utilizing a plus-16 differential in rebounds during the first 20 minutes with another 10-0 run ending the half up 44-25.

The Bulldogs opened the second half with another run, this time a 13-2 spell to put more separation between them and the Warriors. Never able to catch back up, the Warriors fell 83-47.

Larsen and Kobe Shannon ended the night with nine and seven points respectively. Emanuel Bryson ended the game with eight points to go with a team-high eight rebounds on the night.

Midland (4-3, 0-1 GPAC) will host their first GPAC matchup of the season against No. 5 Jamestown (3-1, 0-1 GPAC) on Saturday night. Tip-off is slated for 7:45 p.m. following the women’s game as part of a doubleheader inside Wikert Event Center in Fremont.